Former New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan is calling it a career.
Ryan announced his retirement from playing in the NFL on Tuesday.
“I am officially retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons,” Ryan said in a video posted to social media on Tuesday. “Man, what a great career. What a ride it was. Beautiful journey of highs and lows, like they always are. Shoutout to my friends, my family, my teammates and all those who supported me. Man, I try to play the right way. I tried to play my hardest at all times.”
Ryan, 33, also gave thanks to the Patriots and the other four teams he played for in the NFL in his retirement announcement.
“Shout out to the New England Patriots,” Ryan said. “Thank you for drafting me, believing in me, making me a two-time Super Bowl champion. Thank you to the Tennessee Titans for bringing me down there, becoming a franchise player and honestly supporting RARF. My animal foundation was birthed there and you guys took that in and we did so much on and off the field with playoff runs. The New York Giants, bringing me back home to New Jersey during the COVID years and literally saving my wife's life, thank you so much to the training staff and organization for saving my wife, Ashley.
“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, found my forever home here. My kids are raised and growing up in Florida. They have stability, which meant so much to me as a father. Finally, the San Francisco 49ers for bringing me off the cruise last season, joining a great organization and coaching staff and a great locker room and going on the run we had.”
Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support!
Thanks to the fans for watching!
Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children!
Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what’s next 🥂 #LogOut pic.twitter.com/KQhIqA43TD
What Logan Ryan accomplished with the Patriots and in his NFL career
Ryan wasn't a star corner, but he played a key role on several title-contending Patriots teams after they selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He started in the majority of the games he played in during his first four seasons with the team, recording five interceptions as a rookie.
Ryan was also a starter for the Patriots in their runs to winning Super Bowls XLIX and LI. He recorded an interception in their 2016 AFC Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans before recording six tackles in the win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Following the 2016 season, Ryan signed with the Titans. He made the most noteworthy play of his career there, recording a pick-six of Tom Brady on the quarterback's final pass with the Patriots.
PICK-6!
The @Titans extend their lead with nine seconds left. #Titans #NFLPlayoffs
Ryan was out of the league for most of the 2023 season before the 49ers signed him in December, joining the team for another Super Bowl run. Now, he's happy to hang up the cleats.
“Eleven games, six championship games, three Super Bowl appearances and ultimately two Super Bowl rings is what we do it for,” Ryan said. “Ultimately, I'm so blessed. I wouldn't change it for the world. So, thank you once again.”