Jerod Mayo and the Patriots continue to hunt for the right offensive coordinator.

The New England Patriots are adding more candidates to their offensive coordinator search, and it appears new head coach Jerod Mayo is eyeing a new offensive system for the organization.

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson have interviewed with the Patriots for their offensive coordinator vacancy in recent days, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported on Friday. Additionally, the Patriots will also interview Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand for the role, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Both Brown and Johnson continue a common trend for Jerod Mayo so far in his offensive coordinator interviews. Neither coach has prior ties to the Patriots and both have ties to Sean McVay's coaching tree.

Brown worked as an offensive assistant for McVay and the Los Angeles Rams for three seasons, serving as their running backs coach for a pair of seasons before working as their tight ends coach in 2022. He was also the Rams' assistant head coach in 2021 and 2022 before becoming the Panthers' offensive coordinator in 2023.

Johnson, meanwhile, has been a fast riser within the coaching ranks. The 35-year-old was a coaching fellow and quality control coach for four seasons. While Johnson hasn't worked directly under McVay, he's worked beneath a pair of his disciples, working with Kevin O'Connell during his one season with the Minnesota Vikings as their assistant quarterbacks coach in 2022. He also worked under offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik this season, giving him ties to Kyle Shanahan's coaching tree.

Engstrand has a different background altogether. The 41-year-old worked as an offensive assistant under Jim Harbaugh at a pair of the decorated head coach’s college stops, including at Michigan as an offensive analyst in 2018. After working as an offensive coordinator for the XFL’s DC Defenders in 2020, Engstrand joined the Lions in 2020. He’s worked as the Lions’ tight ends coach before being promoted to their pass game coordinator over the last two seasons, helping them hold one of the game’s top aerial attacks.

Brown's first stint as an offensive coordinator wasn't pretty. The Panthers' offense was among the worst in the league, ranking last in yards per game and tied for last in scoring in 2023. Of course, the whole season was a mess in Carolina as well as Frank Reich was fired in the middle of his first season as head coach of the team while Bryce Young struggled throughout the year. He's also been viewed as a head coaching candidate, too, interviewing with the Tennessee Titans for their head coach position earlier this offseason.

Johnson might not have much experience, but he's had strong results in his two seasons coaching quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins had a career resurgence in 2022, ranking among the best in the league in several passing stats, and C.J. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons ever for a quarterback while working with Johnson.

Who are the other candidates for the Patriots' offensive coordinator vacancy?

The Patriots have also reportedly interviewed Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley, Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, and former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

However, Pitcher accepted a promotion to become the Bengals offensive coordinator, and Waldron has already accepted a role as the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, making Robinson and Caley the other known candidates for the role.

Caley appears to have a second interview for the job lined up. He’ll visit the Patriots to discuss the job on Sunday, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported. Caley reportedly interviewed for the gig on Monday.

Robinson has cut his coaching teeth working under McVay, working in the organization since 2019. Caley is the only coach with prior Patriots ties, working with the organization between 2015-22 before joining the Rams last season.