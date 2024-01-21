Jerod Mayo kicks off the Patriots' search of an offensive coordinator by setting interviews with two coaches from Sean McVay's tree.

The New England Patriots have their replacement for Bill Belichick after naming Jerod Mayo the new head coach. New England now must fill out the rest of the coaching staff, and offensive coordinator is one of the top priorities. From the sounds of it, Mayo is seeking a young prospect coach for the position.

Nick Caley and Zac Robinson, who are both assistants for Sean McVay's staff on the Los Angeles Rams, will be interviewed for the Patriots' offensive coordinator position, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Caley and Robinson also spent a portion of their careers in New England as well.

“Sources: Patriots coach Jerod Mayo will interview Rams assistants Nick Caley and Zac Robinson for New England's OC job this week. Caley interviews tomorrow, Robinson interviews on Tuesday. Caley coached in New England from 2015-22. Robinson played for the Patriots in 2010.”

Typically, it's a smart decision to pull from Sean McVay's coaching tree. He's been one of the most successful head coaches in the league since taking the Rams job. Additionally, that offense has been consistent during his tenure as well. So, it makes sense why Jerod Mayo would like to bring in someone familiar with that offensive scheme.

Caley and Robinson are viewed as some of the top assistants available for a promotion this offseason. Many teams seeking an offensive coordinator have them both high on their list. In fact, the Patriots are the third team Robinson will interview with. So, New England will have some competition if they hope to hire one of these coaches.

With that said, keep an eye on the Patriots. Jerod Mayo's decision will shape the future of this franchise. Considering he's looking at two top assistants from Sean McVay's coaching staff, it likely means New England's offense will looks substantially different next season.