Bailey Zappe's performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday was a tale of two halves, playing a large factor in the New England Patriots' 27-17 loss.

The Patriots' second-year quarterback got off to a hot start in the first half, completing 17 of 19 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown as New England trailed, 14-10. But things immediately went downhill in the second half. After the Chiefs took a 20-10 on the opening drive of the second half, Zappe gave them the ball right back on the Patriots' first play of the third quarter. His play-action pass ended up in the arms of Willie Gay, giving Kansas City great field position to take a 27-10 lead.

When speaking to reporters following Sunday's loss, Zappe pointed to that interception as his biggest shortcoming in Sunday's loss.

“Just simply not good enough. Started out hot in the first half again like we did in the previous week. Came in here, made adjustments, understood what we wanted to attack and went out in the second half, threw an interception on the first play of the second half, which was terrible on my part. You take away that, you take away seven points and it's a whole different ballgame. They got the ball at whatever yard line it was and two plays later, they scored.

“That's on me. You take away that play and it's a different game. Not good enough. There's things I need to clean up for next week for the Broncos.”

Bailey Zappe explained what he saw in his lone interception in Patriots' loss to Chiefs

Zappe's interception at the start of the second half was his lone turnover of the day, completing 23 of 31 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown plus the pick. But the interception was costly, tossing the ball straight to Gay in what was practically an inexplicable throw.

Zappe shared with reporters what he saw on the play.

“I saw [Gay],” Zappe said. “That's just miscommunication on our part. I thought [the receiver] was going to keep going, but he felt Gay was at the back of his hip, so he was going to keep it vertical. That's on me. I was able to make a guy miss. It's first down, throw the ball out of the bounds and you have second-and-10. Who knows what happens on that drive, we were able to move the ball all day up to the point. I've just got to be smarter, I've just got to be better. That's on me.”

Zappe and the Patriots are now 3-11 on the year as they play out the string over the next few weeks. They'll hope to pick up their fourth win of the season when they take on the Denver Broncos on the road next Sunday.