Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Bill Belichick is entering his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. Even after all these years with the Patriots, Belichick still feels that he has something to prove.

Belichick’s ultimate goal is to surpass Don Shula for most wins in NFL history, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. The Patriots head coach currently sits at 329 all-time wins, including playoffs. Belichick needs just 19 more victories to break Shula’s record.

Alongside making history, Belichick is looking to prove that he can win without Tom Brady, via Graff. As Belichick spoke to his assistant coaches, he expressed that he wants to continue the success the Patriots have had. Even without Brady, Belichick wants to prove that New England can still be successful.

If the Patriots win another Super Bowl, it would be their seventh in franchise history. They would then have the most Super Bowl titles out of any team in the NFL. For Belichick, having both the most wins and championships would certainly cement his legacy amongst the NFL coaching giants.

Even if Belichick were to retire right now, he would already be a Hall of Famer. Alongside his total wins, the Patriots have a .708 winning percentage under Belichick. Of his 23 years at the helm, New England has reached the postseason 18 times.

After missing the playoffs last year, Bill Belichick will be looking for the Patriots to right the ship in 2023. Before he sails off into the sunset and retires, Belichick is looking to become the winningest head coach in NFL history.

Another Super Bowl title wouldn’t hurt either.