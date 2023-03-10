Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft tipped their caps to a New England Patriots legend on Friday.

Moments after Devin McCourty announced his retirement from playing football, the Patriots head coach and owner each released their own heartfelt statements on the longtime Patriot.

Belichick acknowledged how great McCourty’s character was on top of his great play over the years.

“It is a rare group of players who win games at a historic rate, exude team culture, lead, win awards, and win championships,” Belichick said. “And then there is Devin McCourty. Devin did all of those things as a player and more. But, what I think of first when I think of Devin is the type of man he is, his character, his values and how high he raised the bar for spreading goodness and justice in the community.

“For 13 years, Devin made everyone in the Patriots organization feel better and be better because of who he is – a pillar of professionalism, unselfishness, work ethic, preparation, intelligence and performance. I am excited to see him bring those same traits to his next chapter and brighten the lives of even more people.”

The ultimate leader. Thank you and congratulations, @devinmccourty! pic.twitter.com/m272lTv1Gu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 10, 2023

Kraft complimented on McCourty’s ability to lead on and off the field.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“As a Patriots fan, it’s always bittersweet to see such an iconic player announce his retirement, but I couldn’t be happier for Devin, Michelle, and the McCourty family or more thankful to his mother, Phyllis,” Kraft said. “Through his individual performance and overall leadership, Devin has been such an important part of the success we have enjoyed over the past 13 seasons, including each of our last three Super Bowl championships.

”As great as his contributions were on the field, he made an even greater impact in the community, taking a leadership role in his advocacy for finding a cure for sickle cell anemia, effecting legislative change for criminal justice reform, and championing countless other educational and economical advancement initiatives. We couldn’t have asked for a better leader and ambassador, both on and off the field.”

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on @devinmccourty's retirement. pic.twitter.com/g0h90KGwgM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 10, 2023

McCourty also received some congratulation messages from some of his now former teammates.

Tom Brady wrote on his Instagram story that McCourty was a “New England legend” and joked that he “outlasted me by a month!”

Mac Jones wrote on an Instagram story “Congrats Dev!! Great teammate and person!! #Legend”

McCourty was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots over his 13-year career.