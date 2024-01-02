Bill Belichick is not worried about his future with the Patriots

Bill Belichick's future with the New England Patriots has been in question amid a frustrating 2023 season for the team, but he made it clear he is not focused on anything past the season finale against the New York Jets at home this Sunday during a recent radio interview.

“Each week, get ready to go for that week, do the best you can to help your team win, and after that game move on to the next one,” Bill Belichick said on The Greg Hill Show, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. “And at the end of the season, that's the end of the season. … But on a week-to-week basis, I don't want to spend time, or get caught up in what happened five years ago, or what's going to happen two years from now, and a bunch of other random stuff. Just working on the Jets. … I'm committed to the team that I'm coaching right now, the players that are here. They deserve my best every day and that's what I'm going to give them.”

The Patriots currently sit at 4-12, and it is arguably Belichick's worst season as head coach of the team. The only other year in the conversation is Belichick's first season with the team in 2000, when they went 5-11.

Belichick's Patriots have not lost to the Jets since 2015, and he will try to continue that streak this Sunday and finish the season on a high note. After that, we will find out the long-term future of the iconic coach.