Bailey Zappe learns from his mistakes. That, he can assure.

Bailey Zappe arguably had the worst performance of his two-year career in the New England Patriots' 27-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The quarterback threw three interceptions over the Patriots' first six drives of the game, a stretch that also included a lost fumble for New England as Zappe's third interception was returned for a touchdown.

The pick-six from Douglas was actually the second time that Zappe threw a completed pass to the Bills cornerback. Douglas' first interception on Zappe came on the quarterback's second pass of the game, jumping on DeVante Parker's route to snatch the ball.

Zappe expressed regret over the play, telling reporters that Demario Douglas was actually open. But as he shared that regret, he also displayed confidence moving forward.

“I just gotta do what I’m coached to do and throw the little swing pass that we had going,” Zappe said. “It’s just as simple as that. I mean, if I do that, who knows what happens? It’s a 10-yard gain, 15-yard gain. You’re getting the ball in [Douglas’] hands — I mean, it’s never a bad thing.