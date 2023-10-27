The New England Patriots have had issues at wide receiver all season long, leading many to wonder why Bill Belichick isn't playing rookie Kayshon Boutte.

Boutte had an impressive end to training camp and the preseason before playing 55 snaps in the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, we haven't seen him in game action since then, as he's been a healthy scratch in each of the last six games.

Belichick was asked why the sixth-round rookie has yet to see the field since the season opener on Friday. The Patriots coach kept his answer pretty simple.

“It’s been a very competitive situation,” Belichick told reporters. “We have a lot of competition at that position. So, everybody’s in it. Obviously, the guys that perform the best play the most. The ones that don’t need to perform better.”

In a follow-up, Belichick was asked if Boutte was among those competing at wide receiver.

“They’re all competing,” Belichick said. “Again, it’s very competitive, see how that goes.”

While Boutte was strong at the end of the summer, he didn't do much to suggest he should be seeing regular playing time in his lone regular-season action. He didn't record a reception over his 55 snaps and had a foot out of bounds on two balls he caught, including the Patriots' final play offensive play of the game.

It also appeared that Boutte was more of an injury replacement in that game. The receiver filled in for DeVante Parker during the veteran's absence. Parker has played every game since then.

Patriots signed Jalen Reagor to add to wide receiver depth

As New England keeps trying to figure things out at receiver, it made a move at the position on Thursday. The team signed Reagor to the active roster after it had promoted him from the practice squad in each of the last two games.

Reagor saw his snaps increase last week against the Buffalo Bills, playing 25 offensive snaps in the win. He only recorded one reception, but that was apparently enough for the Patriots to sign him to their 53-man squad.

Belichick praised Reagor on Wednesday for his performance in practice.

“Jalen’s come in, been a really good scout team player for us,” Belichick said. “We’ve played against a lot of top receivers, and he’s gotten a lot of good opportunities with some of the routes that those guys run to kind of be featured a little bit on some of the scout team plays. He’s earned some playing time, which has come from his practice time, practice performance.

“He’s picking up the offense, and we’ll see how it goes. He’s got good talent, good guy to work with, glad we have him,” Belichick concluded.