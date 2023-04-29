Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The New England Patriots have made some interesting decisions on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft, but their sixth-round move might just be the most intriguing of all. With the 187th pick in the NFL Draft, the Patriots selected LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Twitter could not believe that Boutte, who was a projected first round pick at one point, fell all the way until the sixth round. Here are some of the best reactions to the Patriots’ pick.

Absolutely LOVE Kayshon Boutte. Him falling to Round 6 is crazy. If he's coached up, he could end up being an absolute stud. pic.twitter.com/mSDltX7y4p — Pats & Sabres Nihilist (@BuffaloSabres06) April 29, 2023

This Twitter user simply could not believe that Boutte was on the draft board at pick no. 187.

Boutte, who had a disappointing 2022 season and struggled at the Scouting Combine, could likely use some coaching up. The Patriots, with legendary head coach Bill Belichick, might be the best possible landing spot for the former LSU wideout.

Even with his first-round stock dreams long gone, Boutte was still seen as a fourth-round talent, so the fact that the Patriots managed to get him in the sixth still represented great value, something that was not lost on these Twitter users.

Kayshon Boutte was projected to be a 4th round pick, so the Patriots get great value after a questionable start to day three — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 29, 2023

The Patriots just picked there first receiver Kayshon Boutte! The 20 year old was a projected 1st round pick just a year ago but fell after a disappointed 2022 season, but he has tons of potential and could be the next great LSU WR. Watch out he could be great! Home run pick imo. pic.twitter.com/U7mlTWQtVl — Money Mac 💰 (@MJ10Fan) April 29, 2023

The first NE pick at WR I've liked in I don't remember how long. Kayshon Boutte, if the maturity questions are overblown, is a top-five talent at the position in this class. #Patriots A Robert Woods-Jarvis Landry type with a little more explosion. — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) April 29, 2023

Boutte, who looked like a rising star when he tallied 735 receiving yards as a freshman in 2020, was well on his way to a breakout season the following year before an ankle fracture ended his campaign after just six games.

There was talk of Boutte entering the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, but he stayed with the Tigers, taking a significant step back in the production department in the process.

But this is a player who was one of the most explosive wideouts in the nation when healthy.

If the Patriots are getting that player, this is a tremendous NFL Draft pick.