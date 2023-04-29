The New England Patriots have made some interesting decisions on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft, but their sixth-round move might just be the most intriguing of all. With the 187th pick in the NFL Draft, the Patriots selected LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Twitter could not believe that Boutte, who was a projected first round pick at one point, fell all the way until the sixth round. Here are some of the best reactions to the Patriots’ pick.

This Twitter user simply could not believe that Boutte was on the draft board at pick no. 187.

Boutte, who had a disappointing 2022 season and struggled at the Scouting Combine, could likely use some coaching up. The Patriots, with legendary head coach Bill Belichick, might be the best possible landing spot for the former LSU wideout.

Even with his first-round stock dreams long gone, Boutte was still seen as a fourth-round talent, so the fact that the Patriots managed to get him in the sixth still represented great value, something that was not lost on these Twitter users.

Boutte, who looked like a rising star when he tallied 735 receiving yards as a freshman in 2020, was well on his way to a breakout season the following year before an ankle fracture ended his campaign after just six games.

There was talk of Boutte entering the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, but he stayed with the Tigers, taking a significant step back in the production department in the process.

But this is a player who was one of the most explosive wideouts in the nation when healthy.

If the Patriots are getting that player, this is a tremendous NFL Draft pick.