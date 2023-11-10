New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick indicated that J.C. Jackson will return to the team following their game in Germany.

J.C. Jackson didn't make the trip to Germany with the New England Patriots and won't play in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, but Bill Belichick made it sound like the corner won't be off the field for long.

Not long after the Patriots landed in Germany on Friday, Belichick told reporters that he expects Jackson to be back with the team following their bye week.

“Yeah, I think he’ll be available,” Belichick said when asked if he expects Jackson to be available when they return to action in Week 12 against the New York Giants. “No, he’s not on the trip.”

Belichick didn't explain why Jackson wasn't on the trip with the team though as he isn't dealing with an injury.

“That was the decision. I won’t get into it,” Belichick said what went into the decision to leave Jackson at home.

While Belichick didn't explain why Jackson won't be on the trip on the team, it was reported Wednesday that Jackson wouldn't travel to Germany because there are questions about his reliability. He reportedly missed curfew at the team hotel prior to their Week 9 loss against the Washington Commanders, causing him to be benched for the first two defensive series' of that game.

Jackson opted not to speak to reporters after the game.

The Patriots reacquired Jackson from the Los Angeles Chargers in October as they were dealing with injuries at corner. In one of his first games back, Jackson was part of the collective effort that slowed down Stefon Diggs in their upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, allowing the receiver to only grab six receptions on 12 targets for 58 yards. However, he was also a part of the group that allowed both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to each get 100-plus receiving yards in their loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

Who else will miss Sunday's game for the Patriots?

In addition to Jackson, both starting left tackle Trent Brown and wide receiver DeVante Parker didn't travel with the team and were ruled out for Sunday's game on Thursday.

Brown and Parker missed last week's game due to injuries, though both returned to practice this week. However, it appears neither player is ready to return to game action. With those three players out, it appears likely that Shaun Wade and Jack Jones will see increased snaps at outside corner while Conor McDermott will start at left tackle again and Tyquan Thornton or Kayshon Boutte could be inline for a larger role.