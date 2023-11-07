Did the Tom Telesco and Justin Herbert-led Chargers get buyer's remorse before trading JC Jackson to the Patriots?

The Los Angeles Chargers thought they had the future in tow when they signed JC Jackson to a massive deal. It was apparently not the case because he got traded to the New England Patriots a few months later. The idea of Justin Herbert running their offense while Jackson leads the cornerbacks was very enticing. But, it just did not work out. Tom Telesco outlined why this was a bad move to begin with and took accountability in front of the team immediately after, via Kris Rihm of ESPN.

Tom Telesco had apparently told the Chargers that the massive JC Jackson signing for over $85 million was a mistake. Before the trade to the Patriots, Jackson had not proved to be deserving of the big contract. Despite this, the Chargers had continually given him a lot of opportunities. This was a big point of regret for the organization. This prompted Telesco to apologize to everyone by making Jackson one of the most paid individuals on their team.

As of the moment, the cornerback has not been able to help the Patriots turn their season around. They had just come off a loss to the Washington Commanders which is not a good sign of things to come. Meanwhile, the Justin Herbert-led Chargers are trying to break even with their record. They had just decimated the Chicago Bears and hope to do the same against the New York Jets such that their postseason chances still remain alive and jumping. Will they be able to do it?