Some unexpected questions about Mac Jones' future with the New England Patriots emerged over the offseason as rumors trickled out that his relationship with Bill Belichick soured during the 2022 season.

Following the Patriots' first training camp practice on Wednesday, Jones shut down any idea that there's any turmoil between the two entering the season.

“I think we're good,” Jones said during a press conference when asked how to characterize his relationship with Belichick. “I think the biggest thing that we've all talked about is just having a fresh start. I think there's a lot of learning experiences from last year that we've talked about and this year, it's all about just working together, right?”

Mac Jones talks about a "fresh start" with relationship with Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/KP1xOIEiNj — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) July 26, 2023

The root of any possible tension between the two seemed to stem from Belichick's unorthodox approach to make Matt Patricia and Joe Judge the leading offensive coaches, with the former calling plays and the latter coaching quarterbacks.

Jones showed his frustration with the coaching staff during multiple games late in the season, having a pair of profane-laden outbursts on the sideline during nationally televised games that led many to wonder how happy he was. One report from Pro Football Talk following the season even emerged that said Jones had sought outside counsel for help on the offense, which apparently left Belichick upset.

But Jones is still in Foxborough after he and the rest of the offense took a step back in production in 2022, falling to 26th in total offense and dead last in red zone efficiency. In addition, the team also brought back Bill O'Brien to be their offensive coordinator to help turn things around from the 2022 season.

Now that he has a fresh start, Jones is starting to envision how he wants the 2023 season to go with help from O'Brien.

“You’ve got to come up with a plan, obviously talk about it, and then execute it,” Jones said. “So, I'm excited for that part of it. For me, I'm just trying to be really consistent, try not to ride the wave, just stay my course and hopefully, everybody on our offense feels that, too.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think Coach O'Brien does a great job laying out what we do well so far, and we're going to learn every day what we do well and then from there, you just keep moving forward and execute the plan. So, I'm definitely excited for that.”

O'Brien is already the third offensive coordinator that Jones will play under in his short time in the NFL. For many young quarterbacks, that can lead to trouble as they have to possibly learn new offensive systems.

Jones isn't concerned about that element though, especially because of the person he gets to work with.

“I think it's great. I think it's a great challenge,” Jones said when asked if there were any concerns about playing under three coordinators already. “I always talk about my time at Alabama and I was fortunate to play for some really good coordinators. Obviously, I crossed paths with [O’Brien] there, so I'm definitely excited.

“I definitely think we’ve got a lot of stuff we’ve got to work on, and I just feel like we have a good mojo going. But, at the end of the day, it's the first day and we’ve got to stack days together.”

Jones is still happy to work with Bill Belichick, too. He thinks that Belichick's defensive mind can help him grow as a quarterback. But when he was asked about how much he's worked with Belichick and the time he spent with the Patriots offense during a red zone session on Wednesday, Jones also gave props to O'Brien and assistant quarterbacks coach Evan Rothstein.

“I think he's done a great job,” Jones said of Belichick. “I think at the end of the day, he does a great job explaining defenses and all those things that can help a quarterback, especially in the red zone because it's a little bit tighter down there. But, yeah, I think [O’Brien] does a great job as well, just explaining everything, and Evan [Rothstein], so it's kind of those three guys that you can lean on.

“Obviously the players, too, right? You can ask the players questions, and I think it's great that our defense is really good. It makes it hard. It's going to be a great camp because we're going to go back and forth, hopefully, and just battle with each other.”