A large portion of the New England Patriots fandom is thrilled to welcome back Mike Vrabel. The team's new head coach won three Super Bowls and enjoyed the best years of his career with the Foxborough-based franchise. Following a tumultuous last few seasons, he is the feel-good hire who will instantly inject passion back into the region. His return is also bringing out some familiar faces, or rather voices.

While appearing on WEEI's “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday, Vrabel surprisingly got the chance to chat with a close friend and former coach and co-worker. “Billy from the car” had some fun, offered words of support and made an intriguing request.

“First-time caller, longtime listener,” Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien said. “Let's go Patriots.” Vrabel immediately smiled after realizing the mystery caller's identity. The 2007 First-Team All-Pro linebacker kept things light while also making an inquiry.

“You got any players up there yet, Billy? We find any players?” Vrabel asked, prompting an interesting proposition in return. “We do, man,” O'Brien said. “You got to come to our Pro Day and speak to our team. I've already put my dibs in on that. I'm excited for Mike, I'm excited for the Patriots. It's going to be awesome.”

Vrabel returned the favor and complimented his old boss for the job he is doing with the Golden Eagles– they just won seven games in a season for the first time since 2018. He also briefly touched on O'Brien's fiery personality, something Pats fans already know quite well. Based on the amusing exchange, it sounds like a party is brewing in the New England region.

Expand Tweet

These two coaches go back a while and have been a great help to one another during their respective NFL journeys. O'Brien was a Patriots assistant during Vrabel's last two seasons with the team and later hired him on his staff when he became the Houston Texans head coach in 2014. Vrabel served as the defensive coordinator in 2017 and catapulted the stint into a HC opportunity with the Tennessee Titans.

The two friends are now back in the same state, separated by about a 30-minute drive. They are each tasked with reviving formerly respected football traditions. The climb is steep in both places, but Mike Vrabel and Bill O'Brien are moving with purpose. That is all fans can ask for right now.

The Patriots are littered with holes following an abysmal 4-13 season, which comes after another abysmal 4-13 season. Quarterback Drake Maye inspired some hope during his rookie campaign, however, giving Vrabel a solid foundation to build around. There are many challenges ahead, but there is also a sense of warmth permeating the New England air.

And a whole lot of nostalgia.