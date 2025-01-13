As people make predictions about how Mike Vrabel will do with the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski thought it would be a good idea to help Vrabel pick his staff. Also, Vrabel revealed what he will remove as the Patriots head coach, according to nfl.com.

“We’re going to remove entitlement from our team,” Vrabel said.

The Patriots, who removed Jerod Mayo after one season as head coach, slogged their way to a 4-13 season. They decided to win in Week 18, ending a six-game losing streak and putting them in a lower position for the 2025 NFL Draft.

What does Patriots HC Mike Vrbael bring to the table?

The first thing appears to be an infusion of excitement.

“I want to galvanize our football team,” Vrabel said. “I want to galvanize this building, (and) I want to galvanize our fans. The most important (parts) are the players. There are some of them right here. I want to provide a program that provides their ownership but also their accountability of each other and one they'll be proud to be a part of and that they're gonna fight for.

“We're gonna earn the right to be here every day. (And) we're gonna get everything that we've earned, from the head coach to the position coaches, all the way down to the players. We're gonna earn the right to be here every single day.”

Vrabel will have to hope he gets more rope than Mayo. Owner Robert Kraft said he made a mistake in hiring Mayo, according to nfl.com.

“This whole situation is on me,” Kraft said. “I feel terrible for Jerod because I put him in an untenable situation. I know that he has all the tools as a head coach to be successful in this league. He just needed more time before taking the job. In the end, I'm a fan of this team first, and now, I have to go out and find a coach who can get us back to the playoffs and hopefully championships.”

Winning will still be the bottom line for Mike Vrabel

Vrabel will need to win games, or perhaps lose them more effectively. Kraft said it bothered him the way the Patriots lost those 13 games.

“In the important decisions in my life, I've always said I measure nine times and cut once,” Kraft said. “This was one of those situations. I guess the main thing for me is I felt we regressed. The high point of everything for me was the (Week 1) Cincinnati game. In midseason, I just think we started to regress.”

Kraft said Vrabel presented a veteran knowledge of the game.

“In the interview process, Mike showed us that he had a very deep understanding of our current team,” Kraft said. “And most importantly, he had a clear and focused strategy for how to get us back to a championship way that is so important to all of us. But also something that I think our fan base really deserves and expects.”