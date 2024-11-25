The New England Patriots have not had a good 2024 season. New England is 3-9 heading into Week 13 and they are hopelessly out of the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots are beginning a new era under head coach Jerod Mayo, which has already featured some ups and downs.

One sports commentator seems to already be done with the Jerod Mayo experience. Bill Simmons was critical of Mayo after Sunday's 34-15 loss to the Dolphins. He called Mayo ‘scared' in a long rant about the coach via the Bill Simmons Podcast.

“The thing I hate the most is he was such a tough player,” Simmons said. “You know he was a middle linebacker, he was just a bada— and then as a coach he just… I tweeted it today, I was joking that his book would be called “Scared Football.” He’s just scared the whole game, like oh it’s 4th and 1, we better punt. Even if they are going to go for it on a play it’s the most predictable play ever. When they run some sort of trick play, it’s the worst trick play you’ve ever seen. It just looks like they don’t practice.”

Simmons frustrations with Mayo begins with his decisions as coach and how unprepared he believes the Patriots looked.

He has some good ideas for how the Patriots could improve during the offseason. However, he still seems to think that Mayo is the root of the team's problems.

Bill Simmons offers solutions for the Patriots to pursue this offseason

Simmons suggested a handful of moves the Patriots could make during the offseason. He brought up those suggestions in the context of suggesting that even those improvements might not work because of Jerod Mayo.

Simmons highlighted Brian Daboll and Tee Higgins as possible additions for the Patriots during the offseason.

“The problem is they’re not going to fire him this year and it’s not really going to get better next year,” Simmons continued. “Maybe they can change the offensive coordinator. Lets say they get Daboll, lets say they sign Tee Higgins. They just do those two things. Daboll is the OC, Tee Higgins is the wide receiver one. They get a left tackle in the draft, like they’re just noticeably better in a couple ways. It’s still not going to stop how unprepared the team looks. You can’t blame the players on that when you could just have guys jumping off sides left and right.”

Adding both Daboll and Higgins would be great news for the Patriots.

Simmons does not account for the possibility that Jerod Mayo could become a more competent head coach after his first season. It may be wise to suspend judgment on Mayo until he has a talented roster around him.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves talking about the offseason. Next up for the Patriots is a Week 13 matchup against the Colts.