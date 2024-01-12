Bill Belichick's departure from the New England Patriots was expected, but still shocking to see after he spent 24 years with the organization. Many players who have known Belichick over the years sent heartfelt messages to the legendary head coach. However, Chandler Jones got creative with his message.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the former Patriots' defensive end dropped a song about Bill Belichick. It's hilariously bizarre, as Jones references spy-gate and deflate-gate. Just watch the video for yourself, as it is truly a sight to behold.

That's one way to honor Bill Belichick I guess. But hey, everyone has their own way of doing things. At the very least, this might be the most entertaining way to show love and support for a former head coach.

With that said, Belichick will move on and likely coach elsewhere. His goal is to surpass Don Shula's all-time wins record. Many believe the Atlanta Falcons are all-in on potentially hiring the former Patriots head coach. However, teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans are in the mix as well.

As for Chandler Jones, he played for Bill Belichick and the Patriots between 2012-2015. During that time, Jones recorded 211 total tackles (38 for a loss), 36 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown. He was one of the team's best pass rushers through four seasons. So, it makes sense why he has so much respect for Belichick. But did anyone think he'd drop a hot new single about the future Hall of Fame coach? It certainly wasn't on my 2024 BINGO card.