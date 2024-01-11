After moving on from Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft isn't trying to waste much time finding his successor as Patriots head coach.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made it clear that the performance of the team wasn't up to par when explaining the decision to part ways with Bill Belichick on Thursday.

After holding a joint press conference with Belichick earlier Thursday, Kraft addressed reporters alone and shared what he's seeking in the coach's replacement. Kraft is hoping to “move very quickly” in finding Belichick's successor.

“We're looking for someone who can help us get back to the playoffs and win,” Kraft said. “Believe me, after my family, this is really one of the two most important assets in my life. So I promise you I'll be focused to do the best I can do to make sure we're putting ourselves in the best long-term position to win for many years.”

Kraft's decision to part ways with Belichick comes on the heels of the team's 4-13 season, which was the worst of the 24-year partnership between the two. It also marked the second straight losing season and the third losing season in the four years after Tom Brady's departure in 2020.

Earlier in the press conference, Kraft admitted that was why he let go of Belichick.

“The last three years have been pretty tough and I know for our dedicated fans and myself, and in life I just learn things happen,” Kraft told reporters. “Our family is the custodian of this asset, the New England Patriots, and we know how important it is to the psyche of the community, and what’s gone on the last three-to-four years isn’t what we want. And we have a responsibility to do what we can to fix it to the best of our ability.”

Who could replace Bill Belichick with the Patriots?

In the early wake of Thursday's news, there was a clear frontrunner to replace Belichick. Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is reportedly viewed as the top candidate for the job, with some believing that Kraft has viewed him as the successor to Belichick for some time.

But there are some other coaches out there with former Patriots ties who could be reasonable possibilities to replace Belichick. Of course, former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has been speculated to be a frontrunner for the job while former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been thought in a similar vain.