Moss was seen as "difficult" until he got to play for Belichick

The end of Bill Belichick's tenure with the New England Patriots means that many of his former players and coaches have poured in their good wishes and tributes for the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. One of those players is Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, who played for Belichick and the Patriots from 2007 through 2010.

"Hey Coach Belichick, my hat goes off to you. I'm out here bass fishing, I hope you can get out here with me!" –@RandyMoss https://t.co/IbpywFsxBJ pic.twitter.com/o80mIyG44a — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) January 11, 2024

The former receiver was on a fishing trip when he was contacted by ESPN, and he offered this tribute: “Hey Coach Belichick, my hat goes off to you. I'm out here bass fishing, I hope you can get out here with me!”

Moss had one of the best seasons of his career when he played with the Patriots in 2007. He caught 98 passes that season for 1,493 yards with 23 TD receptions. That was the season the Patriots went 16-0-0 in the regular season and added two more playoff victories before their perfect season was ruined in the Super Bowl by the New York Giants.

Moss was largely seen as a challenging player to coach prior to coming to the Patriots because of his refusal to go along with standard rules and regulations imposed by most coaches and teams that the player saw as arbitrary. However, he had no issues going along with Belichick's standards, largely because of the coach's lofty status within the NFL.

Randy Moss played 16 seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Patriots. He 982 passes for 15,292 yards with a 156 touchdowns in his career. He was selected to the Hall of Fame in 2018.