Former NBA player and media personality Charles Barkley is fed up with people questioning Patriots coach Bill Belichick's job security.

Though there is no official word that the six-time Patriots Super Bowl champion and coach of one of the NFL's greatest dynasties is actually on any sort of hot seat, Barkley is tired of hearing anyone suggesting he might be.

“I’m so disgusted with some of these punk a– guys on television talking about Bill being on the hot seat and things like that.” Barkley said. “It shouldn’t even be close to the hot seat,” via the Bill Simmons Podcast.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Bill Belichick has been on the receiving hand of much more scrutiny since Tom Brady left. The Patriots have made one wildcard playoff appearance since Brady left and many have questioned some of Belichick's personnel and staffing moves. Last year, Belichick was heavily questioned for making Matt Patricia the offensive coordinator despite Patricia primarily being a defensive coach. The move backfired and quarterback Mac Jones took steps back in his sophomore year.

Lately, Belichick has been scrutinized for cutting backup quarterback Bailey Zappe who was a fan favorite when filling in for Mac Jones last season. Instead, the Patriots signed second-year QB Matt Corral.

Though not every Belichick move may be a hit, Barkley is right that there is likely little concern over Belichick's job. Belichick is regularly in the conversation for the greatest coach of all time and he will probably retire before he is ever fired. He also is just 30 wins short of Don Shula's all-time regular season wins record, and 18 wins shy of the record when including playoff wins. It's unlikely that the third winningest coach in NFL history is on the hot seat.