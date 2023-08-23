The New England Patriots are expecting big things from first-round cornerback pick Christian Gonzalez in his rookie season. However, whether or not he will be ready for the start of the NFL regular season is now up in the air, as he left practice on Wednesday with an unclear leg injury, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“Patriots first-round pick Christian Gonzalez didn't finish out Wednesday's practice with the rest of the team. Reporters at the team's workout reported that Gonzalez limped off the field during a two-minute drill late in the practice. Members of the medical staff checked out Gonzalez's lower left leg, and he did not return to action before the session came to an end.”

This is not a good sign for the Patriots, and given the late status of preseason, it suddenly puts his regular-season status in question.

“The Patriots play the [Tennessee] Titans on Friday night in their final preseason game, so that will be the first chance to check in on Gonzalez's status. If he doesn't play in that game, it will be a while before their next practice offers another chance to see if he's on the field. Past history says any official word from the team will wait until the first injury reports of the regular season are released on the Wednesday ahead of Week One.”

Stay tuned into any further updates surrounding Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez and a potential leg injury, although all indications are that fans will be in the dark for the time being.