Damien Harris' four-year tenure with the New England Patriots was full of promise, but things often got in the way of the running back being able to fully deliver the way he would've hoped.
When he was on the field, Harris often excelled during his time in New England. His play wasn't the issue, it was playing time. And that started in his rookie year in 2019, when the Patriots drafted him in the third round.
Harris detailed some of the challenges he went during his time with the Patriots as he begins his tenure with the Bills, saying it “wasn’t easy from the beginning,” via The Buffalo News' Ryan O'Halloran,
“My first year, I didn’t play,” Harris said.
That's just about right. He played in only two games and only had four total carries. Harris didn't miss games due to injury, either. Rather, he was frequently a healthy scratch on game days even after rushing for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons at Alabama.
Harris got more playing time in his second season, rushing for 691 yards. But he could've had much more if not for one thing, injuries.
“My second year, I started out banged up, ended up banged up,” Harris said.
Harris began that year on injured reserve due to a broken finger and had an ankle sprain the forced him to miss the final few games of the 2020 season, playing in 10 games that year.
The running back finally broke out in 2021, rushing for 929 yards and a whopping 15 touchdowns while staying healthy enough to play 15 games. But he faced health issues again last season, dealing with hamstring and thigh injuries that forced him to miss six games.
Damien Harris is in for the score! @DHx34 #ForeverNE
📺: #TENvsNE on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/7jke2cgn2n
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021
“Last year, I was banged up,” Harris said.
After Harris' rookie contract expired, the Bills swooped in to sign him away from their AFC East rival this offseason. He actually signed a one-year deal worth less than $2 million as he looks to prove to the league that he can earn an even bigger payday a year from now.
Harris is hoping that playing for the Bills can help that. When he signed with Buffalo earlier in the offseason, Harris explained how he thinks his play could improve with the Bills.
“I always said that playing against the Bills, I felt like brought out the best in me as a competitor and as a player,” Harris said in an interview with the Bills' website. “And from the outside looking in as an opponent if I felt that way then I knew that if I was able to join this organization, I feel like I could just take it to a new height.”
Damien Harris is GONE. 64-yard touchdown! #ForeverNE
📺: #NEvsBUF on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/wsVL8IokGf pic.twitter.com/IzeJz7ucf2
— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2021
Harris is expected to battle with James Cook for the top running back spot in Buffalo. Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson should assume full control of the lead running back spot with Harris' old team.