Damien Harris' four-year tenure with the New England Patriots was full of promise, but things often got in the way of the running back being able to fully deliver the way he would've hoped.

When he was on the field, Harris often excelled during his time in New England. His play wasn't the issue, it was playing time. And that started in his rookie year in 2019, when the Patriots drafted him in the third round.

Harris detailed some of the challenges he went during his time with the Patriots as he begins his tenure with the Bills, saying it “wasn’t easy from the beginning,” via The Buffalo News' Ryan O'Halloran,

“My first year, I didn’t play,” Harris said.

That's just about right. He played in only two games and only had four total carries. Harris didn't miss games due to injury, either. Rather, he was frequently a healthy scratch on game days even after rushing for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons at Alabama.

Harris got more playing time in his second season, rushing for 691 yards. But he could've had much more if not for one thing, injuries.