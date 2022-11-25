Published November 25, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The New England Patriots have lost running back Damien Harris to injury — at least on Thursday in their Thanksgiving matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on the road. Harris left the game in the third quarter of the contest with an apparent lower-body injury. He was initially labeled questionable to return by the Patriots before getting ruled out for the rest of the night.

Patriots injury update: RB Damien Harris is downgraded to out (thigh). — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2022

Before leaving the game, Harris was able to rush for only 16 yards on five carries. He did not figure much in the passing attack. In fact, he did not get any looks in passing plays, unlike teammate Rhamondre Stevenson.

Speaking of Stevenson, if Harris would miss time, he’s likely to see more snaps. He has been the most effective backfield weapon for the Patriots this season, entering Week 12 leading the team with 644 rushing yards to go with four rushing touchdowns. Stevenson is also always busy in the passing attack, as he woke up Thursday third on the team with 283 receiving yards on 49 receptions. Only Jakobi Meyer has more catches on the team than Stevenson.

The Patriots ended up losing to the Vikings, 33-26, thus seeing their win streak stop at three games. Over that span, New England beat the New York Jets twice and the Indianapolis Colts.

With a long rest between the loss to the Vikings and their Week 13 assignment versus the Buffalo Bills at home, the hope is that Harris will be ready to go by the time they meet Josh Allen and company in Foxborough.