Drake Maye and Ja'Lynn Polk connected for a touchdown for the first time in the New England Patriots' 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Now, they're hoping for that connection to carry over through the rest of the season and for much longer.

The Patriots rookie quarterback hit the rookie wide receiver with a 2-yard touchdown pass with just under two minutes remaining in the first half, with Maye tossing the ball to an open Polk in the flat after a play-action. While the pass was Maye's eighth total touchdown in five starts, it was just the second touchdown Polk's had this season. It also came after a recent spell of bad play and bizarre off-field moments with the wide receiver as he only had 10 receptions for 78 yards entering Sunday's game.

Polk's touchdown grab was the only reception he made on Sunday. However, Maye has confidence in his fellow rookie moving forward.

“That was pretty cool. First-round pick, a second-round pick, and I think JP is finding it,” Maye told reporters. “I think there’s sometimes where I think I may have had him some other times in the game. I think he’s going to be a great player and looking forward to hoping that touchdown gives him some confidence, and he’s going to make a lot of plays for us.”

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo offered a sentiment similar to Maye's about Polk. After giving Polk some constructive criticism during his struggles, Mayo's hoping that Sunday's touchdown grab can be a turning point for the rookie.

“It was great. With young players, you never know where that inflection point is going to come,” Mayo said. “You never know when that switch is going to flip. Hopefully, this is the start of him being a very good receiver in this league. We never doubted him in the locker room, and I think that’s important. There’s been a lot of outside noise, and he’s had to deal with the outside noise, but when it’s all said and done, if you go out and do it on the field, there’s not much people can say.”

What Patriots rookie WR Ja'Lynn Polk said about his touchdown grab in win vs. Bears

As Polk's quarterback and head coach offered him individual praise, the rookie put the team first when he was asked about his touchdown grab on Sunday.

“It means a lot to get the touchdown but I think it’s more important, and feels a lot better, knowing we played as a team and fought through adversity, and had belief in one another to go get a win,” Polk said.

Polk, who the Patriots selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, was viewed as a good match with Maye due to his ability to make tough catches. But he had a few drops over his first two games with Maye before missing a game due to a concussion and only received one target in the loss to the Tennessee Titans last week.

As the season progresses, though, Maye and Polk seem to be getting more acclimated with each other. Maye led an offensive meeting ahead of Sunday's game. Polk appreciated his quarterback's leadership.

“Everybody loved it, man,” Polk said of Maye being vocal. “We need that. We need that from our starting quarterback. You’re a leader on this team. Don’t be afraid to take that next step of just being vocal. … For him to be able to do that, it tells you a lot about him and the leadership he has.”

Maye and Polk will hope to be a bit more productive moving forward. They'll get another shot next Sunday when the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.