Jerod Mayo didn't hold back in his postgame press conference following the New England Patriots' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only did the Patriots head coach call out his team, but he also called out Ja'Lynn Polk after another underwhelming performance from the rookie wide receiver.

“Yeah, we need more from Polk,” Mayo said when asked about the wide receiver's performance on Sunday. “We need more concentration. He’ll be a good player in this league, just have to continue to work at it.”

Polk's disappointing rookie season continued in New England's 32-16 loss. He failed to make a reception on three targets, making multiple drops. He also slipped on a pass thrown his way on a two-point conversion, adding to a troubling day. He eventually left the game with a head injury.

Prior to Sunday's game, drops had been an issue with Polk. He had a couple in quarterback Drake Maye's first start in Week 6. That prompted a bizarre back-and-forth between Polk and Mayo during the week, with the receiver saying he has the “best hands” in the league after the coach said he had to get over a mental hurdle.

Entering Sunday, Polk only had 10 receptions for 78 yards through his first six games. With no receptions on Sunday, Polk remains under the 100-yard mark for receiving yards this season.

Even though Polk's start to his career hasn't been promising, Mayo still has high hopes for him. However, the head coach wants to see Polk put in the work in order for it to come to fruition.

“Well, first, I have to remind him he’s a young football player. I’m not using that as an excuse. This isn’t the last iteration or evolution of Ja’Lynn Polk,” Mayo said. “He’s got to get back in the meeting rooms and back on the field and get better.”

The messages from Mayo might not have sat well with Polk, though. Shortly after his head coach's press conference on Sunday, Polk took to Instagram, posting a peace out emoji with a dark screen in the background. As the move caused many to speculate on social media, Polk didn't meet with reporters after the game.

What Patriots QB Drake Maye said of Ja'Lynn Polk's struggles

Mayo had some kind words for his fellow rookie after the receiver's tough outing, taking some of the blame for Polk's struggles. But he also kept it straight.

“I think J.P. is a great player,” Maye said. “He’s making plays. It’s a little slick out there. Sometimes the ball is on the paint and there’s paint all over the ball. So I think it’s just the field a little bit. But other than that, I’ve gotta find ways to get him the football early. I’ve gotta get him in the game early.

“I think that’ll help him feel involved. I’ve gotta make a better throw to him on the corner route on the first drive,” Maye continued. “Little things like that to get him involved because he’s a good player for us and we need him out there. So it’s on me to get him going.”

So far, Polk and Maye have only connected for one reception, which went for four yards in their loss to the Houston Texans. Maye and Polk will hope to establish a better connection when the Patriots host the New York Jets in Week 8.