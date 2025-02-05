Drake Maye got a chance to play with Ja'Marr Chase and Nico Collins while watching Justin Jefferson up close at the recent Pro Bowl Games, giving the New England Patriots quarterback a taste of what it might be like to have a star wide receiver.

Well, Maye wouldn't mind any of those players joining the Patriots. In an interview on Up and Adams, Maye was asked by Kay Adams which receivers from the Pro Bowl he'd like to bring with him back to New England.

“Ja’Marr is obviously a great answer,” Maye began before searching for others. “Nico Collins was awesome. Nico was awesome. Any other free agents? I don't even know the other free agents. Justin Jefferson. He’s an easy — easy person to come to Foxborough.”

Those three receivers are obviously among the best in the league. Chase's 87.5 receiving yards per game are the second-highest of all time. He only trails Jefferson in that stat as the fellow LSU product has averaged 96.5 receiving yards per game, winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and earning his second first-team All-Pro nod this past season.

Expand Tweet

Collins, meanwhile, has worked his way up to becoming one of the league's best receivers after the Houston Texans selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He had 68 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in just 12 games this past season after recording 1,297 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2023.

But Maye might be getting bad information. None of those receivers are free agents this offseason. In fact, Collins and Jefferson signed extensions last offseason that'll likely keep them with their respective teams for years to come.

Chase, however, can become a free agent after the 2025 season. He notably sought an extension last offseason, but didn't get one from the Cincinnati Bengals and was a “hold-in” at training camp. Still, it'd be tough to imagine the Bengals letting a receiver of Chase's caliber hit free agency.

Drake Maye shares he's recruiting players to Patriots

While Maye has a dream list of wide receivers he'd like to play with, he admitted that he's putting in the effort to try and bring some star players to New England.

“I definitely think a little bit,” Maye told Adams when asked if he did any recruiting at the Pro Bowl. “I let them know that the Patriots got some things to make some moves this offseason.”

There weren't many players set to become free agents who were at the Pro Bowl Games. But one of them played with Maye on the AFC side. Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Staley is arguably the top offensive lineman set to become a free agent this offseason. He would obviously fill a need for the Patriots as they've struggled to find a mainstay at that position for the last few years.

In terms of wide receiver help, Chase's teammate, Tee Higgins, is widely viewed as the top player at his positon who's set to become a free agent in March. Higgins recorded another 900-yard-plus receiving season in 2024, making him an enticing option for all teams.

The Patriots do have a bit of an advantage in the free-agent race entering the offseason. They're set to have over $120 million in cap space, but maybe Maye's recruiting efforts can help seal the deal with some free agents.