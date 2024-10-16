The New England Patriots have had a challenging start to the 2024 season. New England fell to 1-4 after their 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans. The Patriots have hope in the development of rookie quarterback Drake Maye; however, the team provided an injury report update on Maye that is slightly concerning.

The Patriots listed Maye on their injury report as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but the catch is that the team noted him with a knee ailment, as provided by ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Reiss. Hopefully, the ailment will not cause any lingering issues.

Through the first part of the 2024 season, Drake Maybe has amassed 265 passing yards, three TDs, and two interceptions. He got his first career start in Week 6 against the Texans, where amassed 243 yards, three TDs, and two interceptions. Maye did not accept any moral victories from the challenging outing, as revealed in his postgame thoughts:

“Most of my friends and family after a loss, they'll still worry more about the loss than kind of encouraging plays,” Maye said when asked about his emotions following his first start, per ClutchPoints' Connor Roche. “That's kind of the people I'm around. We care about winning. Just hate losing. That's the big thing.

“I think there's some good things to take away from it today, and I think back with Coach [Jerod] Mayo, we've got to play complementary football, and we haven't done that.”

The Patriots rookie's comments are a positive sign for the franchise. Maye will not be satisfied until his team wins. That is exactly the type of competitive mindset New England needs as they continue to navigate their rebuilding phase.

The Patriots will get a chance at redemption against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a road matchup on Oct. 20. Can the team overcome their woes and begin building back toward the .500 mark?