New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is expected to receive more snaps in the Patriots' second preseason game than the six he received in his NFL preseason debut, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. It remains uncertain how many snaps the rookie QB will receive, however. One has to imagine he will get at least a full drive or two. Nothing is guaranteed, though.

Jacoby Brissett is expected to start for New England in 2024. However, some Patriots fans have made it clear that they want the rookie to start instead. For an organization that once had a star in Tom Brady, the Patriots want their next franchise quarterback. Brissett is a fairly reliable QB, but he is already 31 years old and is not regarded as a star in the NFL.

Again, Maye only received six total snaps in his preseason debut. New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo discussed the team's QB plan after the game.

“We wanted to see Jacoby obviously go out there and operate as well as Drake, mixing them in there with the ones,” Mayo said after the game, via Nick Coit of ABC6 News Desk. “The rest of those guys, like Zappe and Joe, they went out there and finished up the game. Thought they did a good job. But that was kind of the thinking. Next week we have the Eagles. So we’ll practice against them and, who knows, the reps will probably change a little bit and we’ll see what happens in the game. But that was the thought process.”

Is Drake Maye the Patriots' quarterback of the future

New England is in a difficult spot at the moment. They likely don't feature enough all-around talent and depth to compete for a Super Bowl. The Patriots are building and seem to view Maye as the QB of the future.

That does not mean he will immediately start in 2024, though. The Patriots are going to proceed slowly as Maye continues to develop. If Brissett struggles then Maye could receive his opportunity at some point in 2024.