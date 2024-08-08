The New England Patriots are taking it slow with Drake Maye, but their fans don't want to see him on the bench. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett hasn't excited them much this summer, and it may only be a matter of time before he loses out on the starting job.

Fans chanted “Start Drake Maye” after Brissett missed an easy pass in training camp, via Patriots on CLNS Media.

Brissett had veteran wide receiver Jalen Reagor open in the end zone in a pitch-and-catch passing drill, but couldn't hit the target. While it was only one play, it's an unflattering clip for a ninth-year signal-caller.

While Brissett is still getting the first-team reps, that could change if Maye applies pressure on him this preseason. The North Carolina alum is expected to play against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

Who will win New England's quarterback competition this summer?

Drake Maye will probably start for the Patriots at some point this season

Neither quarterback has stood out in practice this week, via NBC Sports' Phil Perry.

“After a rough practice blocking for Maye on Monday, it wasn’t the second-unit offense that allowed the Patriots defense to rack up ‘sacks.' It was the first group blocking for Brissett that faltered more often, seemingly,” Perry reported. “Brissett went 13-for-20 with four sacks in competitive periods on Day 11. Maye, meanwhile, went 8-for-14 with an interception and a fumbled snap.”

The Panthers game will be pivotal, as Maye is expected to back up Brissett in the contest. Unless Maye goes on a hot streak this summer, though, Brissett will maintain the advantage for now.

New England will be in no rush to throw Maye to the wolves, as it's more important to employ a long-term mindset with its prized asset. However, the rookie will get every chance to prove himself this preseason, and will probably take over midseason if and when the squad sputters. The Patriots are not expected to contend this year, which will provide a low-pressure environment for Maye to develop.