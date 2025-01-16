New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson on Instagram.

“Love doing life with you. Can't wait to marry you!” Drake Maye wrote in his post, which included a collection of photos from the moment he proposed.

Maye and Hudson have been dating since middle school and celebrated their ninth anniversary in October, according to the New York Post. Hudson posted on Instagram for the couple's nine-year anniversary at the time.

“9 years with you and it keeps getting better everyday❤️ I couldn't imagine my life with out you as my best friend. I love you more than you know!” Hudson wrote in her post.

Maye and Hudson both attended the University of North Carolina, where Hudson is still attending business school, according to the New York Post.

Drake Maye looking to prove himself as Patriots' franchise quarterback

The Patriots had a rough 2024 season, finishing 4-13 overall. However, Maye still showed flashes throughout the 12 games he played with the team. There is a lot of optimism surrounding his second year in the NFL with new head coach Mike Vrabel, and potentially a lot of roster upgrades.

This offseason, the Patriots have a ton of cap space, and could pursue top free agents who could help out Maye. Whether it is wide receiver Tee Higgins or guard Trey Smith, the Patriots are a team to watch out for when free agency comes around.

Vrabel is the new head coach, but he also has to build his staff. He is a proven coach who had success with the Tennessee Titans in the past, reaching the AFC Championship game in 2019. However, perhaps the most important hire he will make is the offensive coordinator, as that will determine the system that Maye will be playing in.

The offensive coordinator hire and free agent additions will be interesting to see as it pertains to Maye. For now, the quarterback will celebrate his engagement early on in his offseason.