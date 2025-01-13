The New England Patriots didn't waste much time after moving on from first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. Less than a week after firing the former Patriot linebacker, Robert Kraft and Eliot Wolf made the decision to hire another former Patriot linebacker. Mike Vrabel is the new head coach of the New England Patriots, and he brings with him 99 more games of head coaching experience than Mayo had when he accepted the job.

Mike Vrabel coached the Tennessee Titans to a 54-45 record with six different quarterbacks starting at least one game for him — Ryan Tannehill (63 starts), Marcus Mariota (19), Will Levis (9), Blaine Gabbert (3), Malik Willis (3) and Joshua Dobbs (2). Those QB's averaged 3,268 yards and 21 touchdowns per season, pedestrian numbers in today's NFL. It's not at all a stretch to say that not one of those six quarterbacks possessed the potential that current Pats quarterback Drake Maye does.

The biggest question Patriots fans will be eager to have answered is what Drake Maye will look like under Mike Vrabel. And on Monday, during his introductory press conference, Vrabel pulled back the curtain and explained what his involvement with Maye and the offense will be.

“My involvement will be as it relates to game management and situational awareness, and where we are on the football field, and trying to develop him as a leader of the offense,” Vrabel said, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Drake is going to be his own person, but I’m going to give him some things that I feel like are necessary to win football games.”

So, Mike, care to divulge what those things are?

“We have to be a very efficient passing football team. And when you look at, statistically, what wins in the National Football League, our ability to affect the other team’s quarterback and our ability to provide for an efficient quarterback and passing game is a high contributor to success. And there’s a lot of ways to do that — by protecting the middle of the pocket and all those things we’re going to talk about as we move forward.”

So in theory, all of this checks out. In every facet of the game you ideally want your team to operate efficiently, but whether Vrabel means it this way or not, “very efficient” feels like a way he'd describe his desired passing attack in Tennessee. Patriots fans need to hope Mike Vrabel realizes that putting shackles on Drake Maye and turning him into a game manager isn't what's best for this team. You don't take Maye with the 3rd overall pick to watch him become Ryan Tannehill 2.0. He's simply too talented for that.

With that said, Vrabel deserves the benefit of the doubt here. There's good reason why he was the hottest name on the coaching carousel this year, and it's not just because he managed to make chicken salad out of the quarterbacks he had at his disposal in Tennessee. The Patriots are obviously entrusting Vrabel to maximize Maye's potential, and even if we want to squabble about how it once ended, New England did get the quarterback and coach combination right in the past.