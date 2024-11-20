Drake Maye has been making strides as the quarterback for the New England Patriots, and it sounds like he's having fun as well. The rookie quarterback recently went viral for one of his responses in a press conference where Patriots reporter Taylor Kyles asked him how he reads the defense.

“It kinda comes with feeling the guy out, pause,” Maye responded.

Maye may want to be careful with those types of responses because they could lead to a fine, similar to what happened with LaMelo Ball during his post-game interview. The NBA fined him $100,000 for his comments, and hopefully, Maye doesn't have to suffer the same fate.

Other than his hilarious comments, Maye has been pretty solid since starting for the Patriots and currently has thrown for 1,236 yards for nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

Drake Maye stepping up as leader for Patriots

Drake Maye has been stepping up not just as the quarterback but as a leader on the team. After their win against the Chicago Bears, Maye talked about stepping up in the role and taking control of the offense.

“I think last week I mentioned we had second and third down and a two-minute drill that we ran and couldn't pick up one yard,” Maye said. “Little things like that, just little detail unfocused, and I think sometimes just getting into practice mode where you're just running plays and not really tuned in and trying to execute specific plays.

“You're trying to just get in a groove like ‘Hey, we're just running plays out here just for nothing,' and just really trying to challenge those guys and challenge myself to take each play and know that when the game comes, this play is called, it matters.”

Head coach Jerod Mayo has had nothing but good things to say about Maye as well as it looks like he's beginning to come into his own.

“Drake has addressed the offense numerous times,” Jerod Mayo told reporters. I think it goes back to now he's starting to really take control of the offense and the team. When you go out there and you perform at a high level, that's the first step. The next step is to bring others with you, and I think he's on his way to doing that.”

The Patriots have not had the best season, but there have been a few bright spots from some of their young players that will be a part of the future.