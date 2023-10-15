The New England Patriots are shuffling the deck. The reason why? They are trying desperately to find a way to win.

The Patriots are still using Mac Jones as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the struggling franchise is changing the lineup of who stands behind him at quarterback.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the Patriots are using Malik Cunningham to back up Jones with Bailey Zappe as the third-string option. Jones is expected to have a short leash, per Rapoport.

Mac Jones, Patriots struggling in 2023

The Patriots are having an abysmal start to the 2023 season. They were blown out in their last two games, the worst losses of head coach Bill Belichick's career. The 1-4 team is running out of time to find wins and put themselves back in the conversation for a playoff spot in the AFC this season.

Jones is trying to shake off two very pitiful games in the last two weeks. He threw for only 150 yards with two interceptions against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Jones was even worse, throwing for only 110 yards with two more interceptions.

The Patriots have been crushed due to the poor quarterback play. The team is facing a must-win game in Las Vegas Sunday against the 2-3 Raiders, who have had their share of struggles.

There's no doubt that Jones is feeling the pressure to turn New England back into a winner. The franchise hasn't found the same success it had when Tom Brady was the man in Foxborough. Criticism has also been levied at Belichick for New England's struggles in recent years.

Only time will tell if New England can find the winning column once again.