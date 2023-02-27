The New England Patriots haven’t had a really successful season comparable to the Tom Brady years ever since the iconic QB left the franchise in 2020. With that said, former Patriots star Damien Woody believes the lack of success is not sitting well with team owner Robert Kraft.

Wood shared as much in a recent interview with Boston Herald, highlighting his firm belief that the Patriots being “irrelevant” is “eating up” Kraft.

“I know this has to be eating Mr. Kraft up, that the Patriots are basically irrelevant. I know it has to,” Woody said.

In the past three seasons since the Patriots entered the post-Tom Brady era, they have only managed to make the playoffs once–back in 2021 when they suffered a Wild Card exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. While many thought they would be able to build from that postseason berth, it couldn’t be any more wrong. New England finished the 2022 campaign with an 8-9 record, with the team seemingly lost on who would handle the offensive coordinator job.

Damien Woody, who played for the Patriots from 1999 to 2003 and won two Super Bowls in the process, then urged the Patriots to make a splash in free agency if they want to be relevant again. For him, that’s the only way the team can compete again.

“So go out there and make a couple of splash moves. Bring some spice and some relevance back to the Patriots. Make it interesting,” Woody added.

It’s certainly a painful reality, but the Patriots and their fanbase have to accept it. After all, they cannot hide the fact that the roster needs some major tweaking in order to compete with the very best.