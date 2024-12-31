The New England Patriots have many things going their way, but one of the trickier ones is what to do about Mike Vrabel and current head coach Jerod Mayo. In Mayo's first season, the Patriots are 3-13 and hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, Vrabel's consulting agreement with the Cleveland Browns ended, meaning he can talk with any team.

After being a former Patriot himself and a Coach of the Year with the Tennessee Titans, it might be a match made in heaven. Mike Vrabel’s obvious connections to the Patriots playing for the franchise for eight years, winning three Super Bowl titles. However, firing a coach after a rebuilding year isn't typically the Patriot Way. As NFL insider Dianna Russini explained on the Scoop City Podcast, deciding between the two coaches should be thoughtful.

“I admire that type of loyalty from an owner, especially from a guy that he employed as a former player, and he probably wants to give him a chance to fix all of this, but this has got to be appealing,” Russini said. “How do you sit there and not go, ‘Wait, a proven great coach is available, and I can talk to him now'”?

The Patriots have much to decide between Jerod Mayo and Mike Vrabel

There's a level of uncertainty around Mayo's status as head coach. Again, he took on a rebuild and made the Patriots appear competitive in some of their games this season. Also, rookie quarterback Drake Maye gained some valuable reps under center. The offense isn't there, but that New England culture remains.

Success doesn't often occur overnight in the NFL. Plus, it's Mayo's first season as a head coach, and even the best have an adjustment period. Not to mention, the roster doesn't have the star power necessary. However, the Patriots No. 1 pick could land them a plethora of options.

Some of the situation isn't related directly to coaching. It's acquiring the personnel necessary to win meaningful games. Furthermore, the Patriots would have to fire Mayo and know that they will hire Vrabel. The former Coach of the Year has many teams on his radar. The New York Jets and the Chicago Bears are two of the top names.

However, the Patriots will need to do their due diligence to make the right decision. Sometimes, the shiny and flashy hire isn't always the best. Vrabel has a solid reputation, but sticking with Mayo wouldn't hurt either.