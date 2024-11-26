New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers had been on the commissioner's exempt list since October 9. However, the NFL announced on Monday Peppers was removed from the list and can return to participate in all team activities, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL today removed Jabrill Peppers of the New England Patriots from the Commissioner Exempt List. Peppers has missed seven games since being placed on the list on October 9. Peppers, who was not permitted to practice or attend games while on the list, is now eligible to participate in all team activities, including playing in games.

“In accordance with the Personal Conduct Policy, the league initiated a preliminary investigation into an incident from early October. That review will remain ongoing and is not affected by this change in Peppers’ roster status.”

Think of the commissioner's exempt list like paid leave. Peppers was added to the list in October after being arrested on charges including strangulation and drug possession, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Peppers pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“According to Braintree police, the woman alleged that Peppers hit her, choked her “at least six times,” took off her clothing and put her outside. Police also said Peppers shoved the woman to the ground, shoved her head into a wall and put his hands around her neck to strangle her. … The police report also said that officers confiscated a “clear bag containing white powder,” which later tested positive for cocaine.”

Patriots welcome back Jabrill Peppers

On Friday, Wigdor LLP, a law firm representing the alleged victim, released a statement.

“As is customary in the legal profession, it is our practice not to comment on confidential settlement discussions. However, as Mr. Peppers' lawyer has raised this, we can confirm that Mr. Peppers' lawyer asked us to meet to discuss a potential settlement and asked us to convey a settlement proposal.

“We presented a proposal that included an apology from Mr. Peppers, a financial contribution to a domestic abuse support organization, a commitment by Mr. Peppers to undergo intensive counseling and a monetary payment for our client's pain and suffering. We did not present a proposal of $10.5 million to avoid a civil lawsuit and the civil lawsuit does not seek any particular amount other than what a jury decides to award.”

Peppers will likely jump right back into the starting lineup at free safety alongside Kyle Dugger. Marte Mapu (58.1 PFF grade), a 2023 third-round pick of the Patriots, and Jaylinn Hawkins (58.9) had been getting a lot of playing time with Peppers (82.9) out.

The 3-9 Patriots have lost three of their last five. Although expectations were low entering the season, it's been difficult to watch head coach Jerod Mayo navigate this young team.

They host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 on Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 p.m. EST.