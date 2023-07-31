NFL training camp season is in full swing and Jackson State alumnus Isaiah Bolden is already making his presence felt. New England Patriots DB Isaiah Bolden was active this weekend at training camp and recorded a pass breakup.

QUChronicle sports editor Ethan Hurwitz, who was in attendance at Patriots training camp on July 28th tweeted, “Big jump ball in the end zone between two rookies, Isaiah Bolden and Kayshon Boutte. Bolden breaks it up.”

Bolden was also in a defensive sequence with fellow Patriots draftees and Liberty University alumnus Demario Douglas. Mass live Patriots reporter Mark Daniels tweeted, “Really nice play by Demario Douglas. He caught the pass, stopped in his tracks, ducked under Isaiah Bolden and ran in for the touchdown. Jack Jones dapped him up on the sideline and then Bill Belichick gave him a fist bump.”

Isaiah Bolden, who played for the Jackson State Tigers during Deion Sanders' tenure in 2021 & 2022, was drafted by the New England Patriots with the 146th pick. Bolden was the only HBCU player selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Bolden made his presence felt in the SWAC as both a defensive back and punt returner. In the 2022 season, he had 44 total tackles and 7 pass breakups. In the 2021 season, he led both FCS and FBS players in kickoff return average yards with 36.9 and was tied for the lead in most kick-off return touchdowns in the FCS with 2. That year, he registered a 94-yard kick-off return touchdown vs. Bethune-Cookman and a 91-yard kick-off return touchdown return in the SWAC Championship vs. Prarie View A&M University.