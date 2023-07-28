Matthew Judon's limited action in practice so far has been one of the top storylines out of New England Patriots training camp.

The Pro Bowl edge rusher has mostly worked off to the side and on the lower field, where injured players typically workout during practice, even though he isn't on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according to multiple reports.

But as some wonder if something bigger is going on with Judon, he downplayed any big questions surrounding him speaking to reporters following Friday's practice, just as his coach did earlier in the morning.

“Right now, me and the training staff and the coaches we’re just working to where, when I do practice, I’m at a good pace,” Judon said in a press conference. “I can move fast the whole practice. It’s nothing like that. It’s more working on my conditioning, working on my running.”

"We're working to where, when I do practice, I'm at a good pace… I'm definitely not going to talk about contracts with y'all!" @tomecurran asked Matthew Judon about his participation in practice and his contract situation#ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/qv98GnrVbX — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) July 28, 2023

Earlier in the day, Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters that Judon's limited participation in practice was just a case of having “different players that are in different stages of participation.”

Matthew Judon's Patriots contract situation

However, there is some speculation that Judon could be looking for a new deal. In fact, Judon would like to have his contract adjusted, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry reported. The edge rusher is entering the third year of a four-year, $56 million deal he signed in 2021, which makes him the 20th-highest-paid player at his position for the 2023 season.

Judon didn't want to speak on his contract situation though on Friday.

“I’m definitely not going to talk about contracts with y’all,” Judon said. “Y’all some snitches. I’m happy that I’m here, I’m happy that I’m a Patriot. Wherever that goes, it goes. The market changes every day.”

Matthew Judon did speak on the one-year, $21 million extension that fellow edge rusher Trey Hendrickson received from the Cincinnati Bengals.