Jacoby Brissett and the New England Patriots' offense put up another underwhelming performance in their 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

As the Patriots scored just 10 points, their offense only had 299 total yards, falling short of the 300-yard mark once again. The rushing offense actually had an efficient day, going for 151 yards on 7.9 yards per carry – a franchise record.

However, New England's passing attack was anemic. Brissett completed 18 of 34 passes for just 160 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt. The numbers are even worse with context. When you exclude the two passes Brissett completed on the final drive, when the Dolphins were playing prevent, and account for the two sacks that quarterback took, he averaged just 3.1 yards per dropback on Saturday.

To make matters worse, the Patriots committed a whopping 12 penalties on Sunday. Three of them came over two trips in the red zone, with New England leaving both those possessions empty-handed.

Brissett was asked about those penalties being drive-killers on Sunday. He acknowledged that they are, but he also placed an emphasis on just wanting to play better.

“It was frustrating. Honestly, nothing was good. Penalties taking us backward, we just — honestly, we’ve just got to play better,” Brissett told reporters. “It’s getting to that point where you’ve just got to play better. Penalties in the wrong situations, in bad situations. We’re not good enough to do that and to go backward to try to score points. We need to continue to go forward. We’ve got to change that, fix that.”

As Brissett mentioned, the Patriots' offense doesn't have much margin for error. Following Sunday's loss, they're second-to-last in yards and scoring, making the claim that they might have the worst offense in football for a second straight year. Additionally, Brissett was sacked 11 times in the previous two games while running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a fumble in each of the first four games.

There was some glimmer of hope on Sunday in the ground game, which makes Brissett optimistic that the offense can turn things around. But they can only do that if they minimize or completely rid themselves of the self-inflected mistakes.

“We’re making plays. We’re just shooting ourselves in the foot,” Brissett said. “We’re going one step forward to go 20 steps back. It’s like we can’t do that. Until we get to that point, we’re going to continue to be frustrated at the small things. You can’t leave the game into the refs’ hands. That’s not what football is about. You’ve got to go out there, play with good fundamentals, technique, do the little things right. This league is so hard already.

“The margin of error is so slim, and to not be able to do that because of lack of focus and a lack of things that we all have control over, we’re not good enough for that yet.”

What Jerod Mayo said of Jacoby Brissett's status as the Patriots' starting QB

Of course, some might believe that the Patriots won't be better until their quarterback improves or is outright benched. It's pretty clear that the Patriots aren't getting enough from their quarterback to win games at this point, with Brissett throwing for just 696 yards and two touchdowns through the first five games.

With Brissett's lack of production, calls for Drake Maye to start have grown louder with each passing week. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo seemed to have Brissett's back when asked how big of the talent gap is between the veteran and Maye.

“I don’t want to get into the separation talk,” Mayo told reporters. “I will say, look, Jacoby is out there trying to do what we’ve asked him to do from the start. He’s taking some big hits, and his toughness continues to show up. Execution from the entire offense has to be better going forward.”

So, it doesn't seem like a change at quarterback is coming soon. Of course, that isn't certain to stick for the remainder of the season, especially if Brissett doesn't turn things around quickly.