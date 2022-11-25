Published November 25, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The New England Patriots ended up losing 33-26 to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night, thanks in large part to Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s exploits. While there are plenty of reasons for the Patriots brass to feel despondent, as they have fallen out of the playoff picture in the meantime, Jakobi Meyers’ injury status should at least cause them to breathe a sigh of relief.

Meyers, who temporarily left Thursday night’s game after suffering a shoulder injury on the very first play of the game, told Chris Mason of Mass Live that he’s in good condition.

“[I’m feeling] sore. [But] I’ll be alright though… It started to feel better as the game went on,” Meyers said.

Jakobi Meyers promptly returned to action in the second half; however, he wasn’t given as much playing time as usual due to precautionary reasons. Meyers was on the field for only 16 snaps, a far cry from the 54.6 snaps he’s been averaging prior to the Vikings game.

Still, the 26-year old wide receiver made the most out of his limited opportunities. He caught three out of four passes for a total of 62 yards, his best total yardage since Week 5, when he tallied 111 yards against the Detroit Lions.

One thing that helped Jakobi Meyers maximize his limited snaps was the negative X-Ray result he had. From there, Meyers had trust in the Patriots coaching staff to do what was best for both him and the team.

“Big relief, honestly. I appreciate the coaches trusting me to allow me to go back out there,” Meyers added. “Just trying to be smart, honestly. Troy (Brown) looked out to make sure I’m good. If he don’t feel like it’s a good situation for me, he ain’t putting me in.”

The Patriots will look to bounce back in Week 13 as they face the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots will hope that Meyers’ injury won’t be bothering him any further.