The New England Patriots suffered their sixth straight loss in Week 7, as they fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 32-16. While rookie quarterback Drake Maye had another solid day under center despite the loss, the same could not be said for fellow rookie Ja'Lynn Polk, whose nightmarish start to his NFL career continued in this one.

Polk has struggled to turn his targets into catches so far, and that continued in this one, as he had no catches despite drawing three targets in the game. The rookie second-rounder also suffered a head injury late in the game, and after another tough day for him, he shared a cryptic post on social media that quickly caught the attention of fans.

Patriots need to get Ja'Lynn Polk on track

There were high hopes for Polk as a rookie after the team used the 37th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on him, but to this point, he has struggled mightily. Beyond that, he may be set to miss some time with a head injury that he picked up late in this game, which only makes matters worse as he tries to get himself out of this funk.

The Pats have been trying to get Polk going with a trial by fire strategy, but they may not be able to use this strategy anymore. Polk has been struggling quite a bit, and he could benefit from working behind the scenes on his development in an effort to not further sap his confidence, which doesn't appear to be doing too well as we can see in this post.

While we don't know the nature of his injury, there's a chance Polk could be forced to miss some time anyways, so it will be worth keeping an eye on his status, especially after this post. Not much has gone right for New England this season, and they are going to have to hope Polk can get things figured out as they try to build their offense up around Maye under center.