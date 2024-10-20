The NFL is excited about another regular season game in London. The Patriots and Jaguars will face off in the third and final London game of the season. This will be a hugely important game for both sides, though the Jaguars feel like they have more to lose than the Patriots. Both teams got some last-minute injury updates before the game.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said that Travis Etienne Jr will not play against the Patriots, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Etienne Jr. has been dealing with a hamstring injury that will force him to miss the game.

Meanwhile, Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said that Rhamondre Stevenson is good to go against the Jaguars, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“Excited to get him back on the field,” Mayo said about Stevenson.'

How will this impact the Jaguars and Patriots for final London game of 2024 NFL season

These injuries updates should have a large impact on the game.

The Jaguars will be in a tough position without Travis Etienne Jr. He is a dynamic running back who has been the engine of their offense for several seasons now alongside Trevor Lawrence. With Etienne Jr. out of the lineup, Jacksonville will have to rely on Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson to carry the rock for them on Sunday.

For the Patriots, having Rhamondre Stevenson in the starting lineup is great news. New England will be starting rookie QB Drake Maye for the second week in a row. Maye had an impressive performance in a loss against Houston in Week 6, and he did that without Stevenson. The Patriots gave may practically no running game, as their RBs had 21 carries for only 44 yards.

The Patriots are certainly hoping that the combination of Stevenson and Maye will help stabilize their offense.

Both the Jaguars and Patriots enter this game with a 1-5 record. The loser of this game will have a tough flight home to the states with their season hanging in the balance.