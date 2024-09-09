Jacoby Brissett was emotional prior to the New England Patriots' upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but some reassuring words from Jerod Mayo helped settle the quarterback down.

The Patriots starting quarterback shared he cried on multiple occasions ahead of the 16-10 win against the Bengals.

“I think I cried three times before the game,” Brissett said as he recounted the occasions he teared up. “I cried when I got to the stadium.”

The second time Brissett teared up was during his pregame conversation with Mayo. That's when the Patriots rookie head coach gave Brissett a memorable message that the quarterback won't forget.

“Cried when Mayo came up to me before the game,” Brissett shared. “He started laughing, he’s like, ‘You’re about to win us this game. You’re about to ball out.' I had never heard that from a coach. That meant a lot to me.” Even though Mayo's message helped him, Brissett admitted that he cried one last time ahead of Sunday's game as he made his 49th career start. “Then I cried when we were going out there on offense,” Brissett said. “My emotions were definitely high. It’s definitely a moment that I just can’t take for granted. These things don’t come by often.” #Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett said he cried 3 times before the game — one of those times was after Jerod Mayo’s pre-game pep talk. “Mayo came up to me… before the game and he like started laughing and he’s like, ‘Man, you’re about to win us this game. You’re about to ball out.’… pic.twitter.com/ekpERY58d0 — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) September 8, 2024 Jacoby Brissett didn't have the most spectacular performance in the Patriots' win. The veteran quarterback completed 15 of 24 passes for 121 yards without a touchdown pass. But he didn't commit any turnovers while also rushing for 32 yards, turning some passing plays that looked dead into positive yardage. Most importantly, Brissett led the Patriots to a win. It appeared he had a good command of the offense in Sunday's win, even if they only scored 16 points. It was clear he was checking protections at the line of scrimmage, which helped running back Rhamondre Stevenson have a strong day. Stevenson rushed for 120 yards on 4.8 yards per carry and a touchdown in the win. Rhamondre Stevenson @NFLFantasy owners refreshing their app to make sure they got their points 📺: #NEvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/ax9jnbPgEz — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024 Regardless of stats, Sunday's victory was impressive for the Patriots considering what was expected of them entering the season. They were the largest underdog in any Week 1 game and entered the year with the lowest projected gambling win total. Brissett also entered the season in a weird spot. The veteran was in a quarterback battle with Drake Maye during training camp and the preseason. Even though Brissett won, many were hoping for Maye to win the job due to his perceived upside. So, it's not difficult to see why the journeyman quarterback viewed the Week 1 game as a special opportunity. Brissett made sure to repay his coach after the game.

Brissett admitted that he kept one of the footballs from Sunday's game. However, he wanted to make sure Mayo got the game ball from his first win as a head coach.