The New England Patriots are entering a new era of leadership, as new executive vice president Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo take over for former head coach and personnel czar Bill Belichick. The ex-Patriots coach is taking a gap year from the profession, doing work for various media companies. Belichick has a show with Underdog Fantasy, and he evaluated new Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in a clip for the show that dropped on Saturday via X, formerly Twitter.

“You like his size, and you like his arm,” Belichick stated in the clip. “I think his inexperience really showed up in the preseason, as it did a little bit at North Carolina. And I think that he needs a lot of seasoning in terms of reading coverages, overall throwing mechanics, and consistency.”

Belichick will be all over football-related media over this season and maybe beyond. In addition to the weekly show with Underdog Fantasy, the legendary coach will also appear on the Pat McAfee Show each Monday for a segment, as well as on the Manning brothers Monday Night Football simulcast. The knowledge that Belichick possesses of the game itself is highly sought after, and the six-time Lombardi Trophy winner has shown a quick wit and calm demeanor during his media appearances so far this year. His take on Maye is just a glimpse of what he can provide from an analytical and broadcast perspective.

Patriots hope that Drake Maye is new franchise quarterback

A good amount of Belichick's scouting report on Maye is accurate. The long-time head coach is still very much a keen evaluator, even if his last few draft classes with New England have left a lot to be desired. He likely scouted Maye over the last couple of years, since the team was in the market for another quarterback.

Yet, Belichick didn't get the chance to select Maye or anyone else in this year's draft, as he reached a mutual agreement with the Patriots to part ways. The coach discussed his analysis of the former North Carolinas Tar Heel further during the preview of his new show.

“Is he a big fast athlete?” Belichick asked during the clip. “Yeah, but I think it’s going to take more than that to be ready to play quarterback in the National Football League.”

Mayo and Wolf brought in former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett to be the veteran mentor of Maye. Right now, Brissett is the starter, and Maye will continue to learn as his backup. The hope is that the number three overall pick of this past April's draft will be the next great New England field general. If that is the case, then Wolf and Mayo may be in charge at Gillette Stadium for just as long as their predecessor.