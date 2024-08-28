The New England Patriots' ongoing quarterback battle between Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett has been one of the biggest talking points during training camp. But after months of waiting, head coach Jerod Mayo has made his selection.

However, he hasn't revealed exactly who it is yet. Mayo plans to talk to his team on Thursday and and announce his quarterback plans. Still, the head coach isn't scheduled to talk to the media for the remainder of the week, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

So, while a decision has been made, Mayo has decided to remain secretive about it. Perhaps it's a play out of Bill Belichick's book or just some gamesmanship before Week 1. Regardless, both Maye and Brissett will find out their fate on Thursday.

When the rest of the NFL world finds out is still up in the air.

Brissett was widely expected to earn the starting nod due to his veteran experience. However, Brissett's preseason performance left a lot to be desired. He completed just 35.7 percent of his passes for 36 scoreless yards and a touchdown. And he played in all three games.

Maye's performance has shined a light on the quarterback competition, giving the rookie a realistic chance to start. Over New England's three games, Maye completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 192 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He ran for another 32 yards, scoring a rushing touchdown as well.

Still, Maye has zero games of NFL experience whereas Brissett has 79 games, including 48 starts. As Mayo begins his tenure, he could look to the veteran to help steady the ships.

But the Patriots drafted Maye to be their quarterback of the future. After a strong preseason, that future can be now.

Until it is revealed to the world, only Jerod Mayo knows who will be under center Week 1. The Patriots' offense will look much different depending on who he instills.