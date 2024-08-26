The New England Patriots and head coach Jerod Mayo have dealt with a quarterback battle throughout the preseason. In one corner is veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and in the other is rookie quarterback Drake Maye. While Maye is viewed as New England's long-term franchise quarterback, he was expected to grow and develop behind Brissett. However, the Patriots could have a tough decision after Maye's strong play during the preseason.

“This is a true competition, and I would say at this current point, Drake has outplayed Jacoby,” Mayo said Monday in his weekly appearance on sports radio WEEI's “The Greg Hill Show.” “Now, in saying that, we have to take in the full body of work, going all the way back to the spring and beginning of training camp. And we'll see where we end up. But those are the conversations that will happen here over the next couple of days.”

Mayo elaborated on his comments in a video conference with reporters.

“It starts in practice and also in the game, where Drake has played better,” Mayo said. “In saying that, everyone wants to know who the starter is going to be. There are multiple factors that have to go into this decision. One is the total body of work, whether we're talking about the spring or the entirety of training camp. And I would also say, oftentimes, we forget about the overall experience that a guy like Jacoby has, which will also be weighted in the decision we have to make in the near future.

“I'm happy with the way those guys are battling it out. Hopefully, over the next couple of days, we can name a starter and get the season rolling.”

Who will start as the quarterback for the Patriots?

Mayo acknowledged that Brissett's right shoulder injury against the Washington Commanders is among the factors to be discussed. Brissett started all three of the Patriots' preseason games, playing 27 total snaps and finishing 5-of-14 for 36 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception. Maye has followed Brissett in all three games, playing 66 snaps and going 21-of-34 for 192 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has added seven rushes for 32 yards and one touchdown.

“It's Drake becoming more comfortable with the scheme and more comfortable with the players around him,” Mayo said. “I don't know how the story ends with Drake's rookie season, but all possibilities are open.”

Currently, signs are pointing to Maye winning the starting job over Brissett. However, Mayo won't rush to a decision; the final call should be made in a few days. The Patriots begin their regular season on Sunday, September 8, at 1:00 p.m. EST, when they play the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.