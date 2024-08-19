Jerod Mayo isn't ready to commit to Drake Maye or Jacoby Brissett as the New England Patriots starting quarterback entering the final week of the preseason. The Patriots head coach said that the quarterback competition is still on when he met with reporters on Monday.

“We still don't know right now,” Mayo said when asked if he was ready to name a starting quarterback. “We have another preseason game and then a week after that. When I know, I'll let you know.”

Mayo's comment is similar to what he told reporters following Thursday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He said that the “competition isn't over” on Friday.

The comment was viewed by many as a positive indicator of Maye's chances to win the job. Even though Maye only threw for 47 yards against the Eagles, he looked impressive in his first extended preseason action. He led New England to two scoring drives in his first two possessions, setting the Patriots up for a field goal before rushing for a touchdown on a quarterback keeper.

Additionally, Maye looked in command of the offense, making multiple impressive completions. He also had an impressive incompletion on a deep ball to Javon Baker, which was dropped by the rookie wide receiver.

What Jerod Mayo said of Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye's progression

In the three practices following Thursday's preseason game, Maye has still been taking second-team reps behind Brissett. However, Mayo has been encouraged by what he's seen from Maye.

“He's absolutely getting better,” Mayo said on Monday. “He made some good throws, and I would say his teammates can see that confidence growing, as well.”

Maye's performance in Thursday's game and his impressive showings over the weekend have seemingly given him an opportunity to win the job, especially with Brissett having an underwhelming preseason. The fact that Maye has made this a legitimate competition this late into camp is a bit of a surprising development. Even though Mayo has said since the draft that Maye would get to compete for the job, the prevailing thought was that Brissett would be the starting quarterback to open the season. Maye's performance in the first couple of weeks of training camp backed that thought up, with the rookie having shaky outings.

Mayo has said on multiple occasions since the draft that the Patriots have a developmental plan in place for Maye since the draft. It's been speculated that the plan includes having him sit behind Brissett to start the season. But with Maye's recent performance, Mayo seemed open to the idea of possibly adjusting the plan.

“We always have to be flexible in regards to the plan,” Mayo said. “Right now it’s all going the right way, right direction and hopefully he continues to get better.”

Maye and Brissett will get one more preseason game to help determine who'll be the starting quarterback when the season opens, taking on the Washington Commanders. It sounds like we'll see each of them get a fair bit of action in Sunday's game, too.