The times are changing for former 24-year head coach Bill Belichick, cornerback Jonathan Jones, and the New England Patriots. With a new head coach in Jerod Mayo and a new defensive coordinator in DeMarcus Covington, a new era they have started in the right direction in Week 1’s 16-10 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots’ new starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, led the offense.

At the same time, Jones and the Patriots’ defense set a winning blueprint against the Bengals, limiting the Super Bowl contenders to ten points in their season-opening win. Up until this year, Jones was so accustomed to his defensive playbook after playing for Belichick for eight NFL seasons that we would jokingly ask the Patriots’ cornerback coach, Mike Pelligrino, “Are we running something new?” every spring when returning for training camp, per the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

“Yeah, actually,” Pelligrino said. “We are.”

Under Covington, the Patriots’ defense features a pressure package borrowed from the Baltimore Ravens’ defense, which Mike MacDonald, the ex-play caller turned head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, instilled. This could make for an intriguing matchup when these two defenses clash next Sunday in Week 2’s matchup.

Without getting into details, Jones talked about the new defensive schemes

“It’s like a deep ball for the defense,” Jones said. “Like [saying], ‘I need to make a play here.’”

Relating to the Ravens’ scheming, the Patriots cornerback says the two defenses share similarities.

“It’s just some of the things [the Ravens] do with pressure,” he said. “And I’d say — how do I say this right? Ah, I’ll save it for the end of the year.”

Jonathan Jones confirms Bill Belichick would disapprove of the Patriots’ new defense

It’s out with the old and in with the new for Jonathan Jones and the New England Patriots 2024 NFL season. Even though Bill Belichick-led teams have been historically dominant on the defensive end of the field, DeMarcus Covington provides a fresh pair of eyes that coupled well with rookie head coach Jerod Mayo.

Mayo, who played seven NFL seasons with the Patriots, led their defense during his playing days. In 2024, it’s Covington leading guys like Jones into a new era in New England. Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who finished 15-of-24 for 121 passing yards, played a clean, turnover-free game. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 118 yards after contact while forcing ten missed tackles by the Bengals’ defense. The defense held Cincinnati to one touchdown and a field goal in the Patriots’ 16-10 victory against the Bengals.

However, the defense’s new scheming isn’t something Jones thinks would fly under Belichick.

“Definitely something that I don’t think he would’ve implemented,” Jones said. “Definitely new.”

The Patriots will host the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.