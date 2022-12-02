Published December 2, 2022

By Conor Roche · 4 min read

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones showed his frustration on the sideline during the New England Patriots’ 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He wasn’t the only offensive player for the Patriots to express their frustration on Thursday night.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was pretty blunt in his assessment of Thursday’s game, which saw the Patriots’ offense put up just 242 yards and go 3-of-12 on third-down attempts.

“Yeah, man, we need to scheme up better,” Bourne said. “We need to know what they’re doing. We need to know what they wanna do on third down. We’re kind of sporadic. They call this, and we call that, and it falls right into what they want. We need to have it where they’re falling into what we want and things like that.”

One thing that Bourne seemed to take issue with was the Patriots’ play calling. He believed that they weren’t aggressive in taking advantage of an injured Bills defense.