Bill Belichick, more than being the architect behind the New England Patriots dynasty, is known for his hilarious moments in the league. He once had his dog attend the draft at home among other funny occurences. The list just got a new addition during their NFL Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James even took notice.

Bill Belichick was already full of the referees during the third quarter. The Patriots' head honcho did not like how they were short of a first down to advance the ball. Belichick threw a fit and spiked the challenge flag at the referee. LeBron James immediately went to share the moment with his followers on Instagram.

The Lakers star captioned the shared reel, “Bill is hilarious on the low, man!”

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was able to get the first down in the succeeding play but the iconic moment involving Belichick was the one that stood out. He was understandably upset at that moment given that his team was trailing significantly to the Dolphins.

NFL Week 2 did not end well for the Patriots as they got another loss. What could be frustrating Belichick more was that he was throwing everything at the Dolphins. He ran 71 total plays in the game which was ten more than Miami. But, they still could not get enough mileage because they were only getting 4.1 yards per play compared to the Dolphins who just ran 61 sets.

Will Belichick be able to get the Patriots out of this slump?